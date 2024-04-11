DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a man who was killed in a hit-and-run in Deerfield Beach is asking the public for help in tracking down the driver involved.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on March 11, at around 10:20 p.m., in the intersection of Southwest 10th Street and South Dixie Highway when the victim, who was riding a motorcycle, collided with a vehicle.

On Thursday, the family of 57-year-old Clifford Jackson spoke to the media at a press conference.

“My heart has a hole in it,” said Cesar Jackson, Clifford’s son. “The only thing that I ask is if you know anything, you know any information, please step up. He was a veteran, he’s a father, grandfather, soon to be great grandfather, brother, friend and more importantly, a human being. So him being hit at that intersection and left, whoever decided to do that and take off just leaving him there at the intersection, it’s sickening.”

During BSO’s investigation, it was revealed that Jackson was traveling westbound on the highway when a silver 2019 Hyundai Elantra was going in the opposite direction.

The two then collided, and the driver left the scene without rendering any aid to Jackson.

The Hyundai, officials said, had damage to its passenger side door and passenger side mirror.

Jackson’s family said that the last month has been difficult and they believe that the vehicle involved is still out there.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

