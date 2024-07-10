LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a man who was fatally shot in 2022 at an apartment complex in Lauderhill is speaking out as they plead for more security at apartments across South Florida.

Dimithry Remarais was a father to two daughters.

His sister, Isabella Lubin, spoke at a press conference, Wednesday morning.

“My nieces, they’re now eight and five, so we’re talking about two little girls who, yes they know their dad, but they don’t know him,” Lubin said. “They’re going to lose out on the future memories that they could possibly have made with him.”

According to Lauderhill Police, the shooting happened on Aug. 18 at the Windward Vista Apartments, located at 4491 NW 19th St.

Remarais, his family said, was walking towards his car, at around 10 p.m., as he was getting ready to go to work. He was then approached by three suspects who attempted to carjack him.

When he intervened, Remarais was shot and killed.

Following the shooting, police arrested the three suspects who are now facing charges in connection to his death.

Remarais’ family has since received a $21 million settlement after suing the property.

The money will eventually go to his daughters.

