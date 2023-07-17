POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Weeks after a South Florida man was shot and killed, the victim’s family is desperate for answers. His loved ones want to make sure the case does not go cold, and now, they’re making a passionate plea to the public.

On Monday, the victim’s mother, Bernadette Lucas, pleads for someone to come forward in the murder of her son 35-year-old, Donelle Hunter.

“Saying something. Please,” she said. “Please I beg you, to say something,” said Lucas.

The incident happened on July 1, after 6 a.m., near a Pompano Beach corner store at Northwest 17th Terrace and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard where Hunter was shot near his home.

“I can’t get grips to why you shoot him in the back, he was right down the street,” said Lucas. ” When I get there, he was talking, he said, ‘Mom, I will be alright, mom I’m OK’

Hunter would end up succumbing to his wounds at the hospital.

“He was quiet, he was cool, he would never raise his voice, he was the baby of the bunch,” said Lucas. “He was the last one.”

A mother is now left with only memories of her baby boy.

“We need to talk, we need, we need to talk, we need to talk, you understand me, baby? we need to talk,” she said. “I have, I have so much hurt.”

Hunter’s family is now dealing with the pain of not knowing what happened and who was responsible for their loved one’s death.

“Someone robbed me of my son, to took it from me, on what? What was so important? that you took my son’s life,” said Lucas.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

