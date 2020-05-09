Family of diabetic COVID-19 patient at Northwest Medical Center pleads for help

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is making a desperate plea for help to help a husband and father with diabetes who has been battling COVID-19 for more than a month.

Judy Sanchez said her husband, 41-year-old Victor Sanchez, has been fighting for his life at Northwest Medical Center in Margate after testing positive for the virus in early April.

“It’s been over a month now, and he’s not getting better,” she said.

Speaking with 7News on Saturday, Judy said that Victor, the father of their two children, has been put on a ventilator.

“He’s basically not breathing on his own anymore,” she said.

Since then, Judy said, his condition has steadily deteriorated.

“They tell us that he only has a week left on the ventilator, and then after that week, they’re going to disconnect him,” she said.

Judy said the last few weeks have been filled with fear and frustration.

On top of his COVID-19 diagnosis, Judy said, because Victor is diabetic, he may never get the plasma that contains antibodies he needs to survive.​

“Right now we’re trying to get him approved for the plasma, but it looks like they’re going through basically the healthier people first that have no preexisting conditions before they go to him,” she said.

For now, Judy said, all she can do is patiently wait and pray for progress while her husband continues to brave this battle.

“I know that my husband has been fighting, and I know he still has the energy to continue fighting and not to give up on him and try to do everything in their power to try to get the plasma for him that he needs, because I know that he will recover with the plasma,” she said as she fought back tears.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

