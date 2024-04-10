POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a deceased man is suing a Pompano Beach condominium, which they said, is responsible for the death of their family member.

The family said 87-year-old Vincenzo Cammalleri died, and his friend is still badly ill, after getting infected with Legionnaires disease, a pneumonia that spreads when a bacteria is inhaled or when contaminated water is swallowed.

The family said Cammalleri and his friend got sick while using the condominium’s hot tub.

Now the family is grieving the loss of Cammalleri, a parent and grandparent, who spent his winters in his Pompano Beach condominium, The Renaissance of Pompano Beach II, with his wife, who not only lost her companion but best friend.

The couple of 60 years loved to dance and were quite active, according to the family.

“He always said ‘I got lots to do, lots to do,’ said Ross Cammalleri, the victim’s son. “Because of this, there’s nothing else for him to do except rest.”

Cammalleri died on March 16, according to his son, Ross, after contracting the disease.

“He started to get flu-like symptoms on and off. They got worse, he became a little more weak,” said Ross.

Vincenzo was admitted to the hospital and was diagnosed with Legionnaires disease.

“When you contract Legionnaires, when you test positive for it, you are diagnosed with Legionnaires disease which is a severe form of pneumonia,” said Eric Shane, the family’s attorney.

The 87-year-old declined rapidly and then suffered cardiac arrest.

“It’s very hard. It’s very hard on my mom,” said Ross.

The family has filed a lawsuit against the condominium association on behalf of Vincenzo and his friend Giuseppe.

“We filed a wrongful death action on behalf of Vincenzo’s family for negligence,” said Shane.

According to the lawsuit, the jacuzzi was raging with active legionella after, the lawsuit said, the condominium association failed to maintain the jacuzzi.

“Jacuzzis are also breeding grounds for this type of bacteria to form and develop because of the heat of the water and the amount of bathers who use them, the heat will burn through the chlorine,” said Shane.

7Skyforce flew over the condominium and captured the jacuzzi still blocked off.

“We all miss him a lot and he was a great dad and a great grandfather,” said Ross.

The family said Vincenzo was a grandfather of five grandchildren, an amazing father, and a dance partner to his wife.

“This didn’t need to happen, it was avoidable, it should’ve never happened and we can’t let this happen to anyone else,” said Ross.

The condominium association sent out a letter on March 22 to residents, explaining how they are going to remedy the situation. They highlighted several actions including closing the spa, changing filters, having more testing of the water, and even hiring a consultant.

In the letter, the association said “the management and board of directors regret that this has occurred.”

7News did not hear back from the management of the condominium or its lawyers.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.