FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Family members continued to plead with the public for answers after a couple in their 80s were shot and killed in their Fort Lauderdale home. Police are still searching for clues in the double murder.

On Wednesday, Fort Lauderdale Police held a press conference with those family members.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, on March 22, 89-year-old Major Melvin and 87-year-old Claudette Melvin were shot to death at their home in Melrose Park.

The suspect or suspects, then left the scene in the couple’s Ford Fusion.

“I have the photo here of the vehicle. It’s a red Ford Fusion, it’s a 2023,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Sgt. Donald Geiger. “It’s very distinct that it has side damage on the left driver’s side, rear door, and we also have some damage on the right rear bumper.

“Angry. I’m so numb I can’t feel, yes. We’re angry,” said Kim Melvin Hill, daughter of the couple. “We’re angry. We’re very angry. We still trying to wrap our minds about how can we, who would, who did, why?”

911 calls of the incident were released by police on March 28.

A family member was sleeping in the back bedroom of the Melvins’ home of 50 years when they woke up to shots being fired. In a panic, the family member called his sister, who then called police.

The family told 7News that Major had $500 in his pocket and his wife had $400 in her bag but the killer did not walk away with the money.

If you have any information on these deaths that could help investigators, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

