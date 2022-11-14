NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) — Distraught family members are asking for answers and fearing the worst after their loved one, a city employee with deep ties to the community, went missing near Fort Lauderdale.

The family of Mimose Dulcio told 7News that she went missing on Thursday afternoon.

“We’re just trying to find Mimose,” said Seminta, the woman’s sister. “I’m scared, I’m concerned. We need to find Mimose.”

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said they’re treating the 39-year-old’s disappearance as a missing persons case.

Investigators said Mimose was last seen at her home, located off Northwest 30th Avenue in unincorporated Broward County.

“I called her Friday morning around 8 o’clock. She never answered, never returned my phone calls,” said Seminta. “I came [to her home] about three times. I even opened the door myself with the keys. I busted her door; she’s not in there. We looked around, so we just cannot find Mimose.”

Mimose’s family said the details are simply not adding up.

“She’s not the type to disappear or vanish without a trace with her pets, her family here,” said Enel Dulcio, the missing woman’s brother.

“I spoke to her; she wasn’t going anywhere, so I know that she was home,” said Seminta. “The question is, where’s Mimose?”

A spokesperson for the City of Fort Lauderdale confirmed Mimose is a city employee.

Her family is pleading anyone with information to come forward.

If you have any information on Mimose Dulcio’s whereabouts, call BSO at 954-764-4357.

