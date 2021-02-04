Family of Broward inmate who died after confrontation with jail staff demands release of surveillance video

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a Broward County inmate is looking for answers concerning his death following an incident involving jail staff a few days after he was booked.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Moses Desir demanded the release of surveillance video of the Jan. 17 incident that left his brother, 43-year-old Kevin Desir, unresponsive inside the North Broward Jail in Pompano Beach.

“Release the tapes! Release the tapes!” chanted loved ones.

“Just release the tapes. If you have nothing to hide, release it. That’s all we’re asking for,” said Moses.

Calls from the community to release the video have grown louder since the inmate died.

“This is what you were elected for, so this doesn’t continue,” said Moses.

The facility is primarily used to house mentally ill patients. Desir’s family said the inmate was bipolar.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Desir, on Jan. 17, tried to cut himself, then attacked deputies who were trying to help.

Investigators said Desir was placed in a restraining chair, where he became unresponsive.

He died 10 days later, leaving behind two young daughters and heartbroken loved ones.

“Family, all you see is friends, his co-workers. They all mourn for my son,” said Desir’s mother.

A letter that Broward County Public Defender Gordon Weekes sent to Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony reads in part, “In the spirit of transparency, I am asking that you release the video so that the community concerns surrounding the treatment and care of mentally ill inmates within your custody are alleviated.”

In his response, Tony wrote, “The Broward Sheriff’s Office does not and cannot release these records … The release of these video recordings would jeopardize the safety of jail security and medical staff.”

But Desir’s family doesn’t want to hear it.

“If it was your son, your grandson, your brother, you would have released the tapes,” said his brother. You would have done that already, and that’s all were asking for: put yourself in our shoes.”

Despite opting not to release the video, Tony said the incident is being investigated.

The sheriff released a statement that reads, “For two years, I have been the most accountable and transparent sheriff in this office’s history,” he said. “Should an investigation reveal that a deputy has violated his or her oath of office, appropriate discipline will be rendered. I have a zero tolerance for injustice.”

The Broward State Attorney’s Office said they are recommending an independent investigation into Desir’s death.

