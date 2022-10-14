TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family has not given up on their search for the driver who, authorities said, struck and killed their loved one as he was out riding his bicycle.

The family of Elijah Thompson addressed reporters from the Broward Sheriff’s Office headquarters on Friday.

“It’s devastating,” said Timothy Thompson, the victim’s father.

Timothy, a single father, said his only son was a good boy.

“I raised him to be a gentleman: respectful, humble, gentle, truly a good person,” he said.

According to BSO detectives, a careless driver took the 22-year-old’s life on Saturday.

Investigators said Elijah was using the crosswalk to ride his bicycle across the intersection of West Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 47th Terrace in Tamarac.

“As the bicyclist attempted to cross the eastbound lanes of Commercial Boulevard, he was struck by the front of the oncoming suspect vehicle,” said BSO detective Sherry Portoro. “The suspect vehicle fled eastbound on Commercial Boulevard. Elijah Thompson was pronounced deceased on scene.”

Authorities said the vehicle that hit Elijah was a 2018 to 2020 Infiniti Q50 that left several parts behind. Friday afternoon, investigators placed the parts on a table, including a mangled Infiniti logo.

Detectives said the victim was thrown from his bicycle and landed on the roadway. The driver of the Infiniti kept going.

“The suspect vehicle is expected to have damage to the front to include the grille, the headlight and possibly the windshield,” said Portoro.

“He did not have to go like this. He was too great of a person,” said Timothy.

Now his family and BSO investigators are looking for that driver.

“For the person responsible, you’re someone I hate out of everyone in my entire life,” said Tiffany Melendez, a friend of the victim. “You will be found, and you will pay for what you’ve done. Elijah would have stopped and called 911 if the case was the other way around.”

“Please, I’m pleading, I’m pleading, whoever you are, whoever might be around that witnessed this senseless hit-and-run, please come forward, say something,” said Timothy.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

