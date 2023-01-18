TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Months after a South Florida man was killed by a hit-and-run driver, his loved ones have not given up on justice. They are hoping their pleas will lead to an arrest.

The victim, was a father and son, only 22 years old and was in school with plans of being a videogame designer. His life was taken too soon when a driver hit him along West Commercial Boulevard.

His father is now making a plea to the public to find the person who hit his son.

“He was my only child, and my only child was taken from me,” Timothy Thompson said.

For Thompson, that is what has made the last three months so difficult.

His son Elijah Thompson was killed just months before his 23rd birthday.

“I had plans, I had plans for him, we talked about days before the tragedy,” Timothy said. “I miss him so much. I miss him.”

Detectives said Elijah was riding his bike in October while crossing the street on West Commercial Boulevard, near Northwest 47th Terrace, in Tamarac. That’s when a person driving a black Infiniti Q50 hit him.

“At that time, a vehicle struck Elijah. He was hit, he was killed there on the scene,” said BSO Spokesperson Carey Codd.

Investigators said the driver kept going and never stopped to help.

The suspect’s car suffered front-end damage and left car parts behind.

Elijah’s bike was left mangled, while his loved ones were left devastated.

“When I got the news, I just, my chest just hurt so much,” said Tiffany Melendez, Elijah’s friend.

Since the tragedy, investigators scoured the area to search for clues and look at the evidence they had.

So far, they have no leads, and are turning to the public for help in order to find that critical clue that will lead to an arrest.

“So I’m here pleading for someone or anybody, I know someone had to have seen when this happened,” Timothy said. “Please come forward. It’s very hard for me and his loved ones.”

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.