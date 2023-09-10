SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Sunrise home caught on fire Sunday morning, leaving a family of nine homeless.

Officials said the fire ignited around 4:30 a.m. in the garage of a house along the 6000 block of Northwest 18th Place.

First responders reported that the house was wood-framed which allowed the flames to quickly move through the home to the second floor.

Fortunately, everyone in the home evacuated on time.

“I mean it’s crazy, I knew this family for a very long time, they don’t deserve this,” said Elvens, a neighbor of the impacted family. “But they don’t really know what the cause of the fire was… Luckily they came out alive and safe.”

Firefighters said it was a two-alarm fire with several engines responding which took about four hours to put out the fire. Extensive damage to the home was also reported.

The American Red Cross is also assisting the family.

