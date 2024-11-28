MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Nine people are without a home for Thanksgiving after their residence in Miramar went up in flames.

The fire happened Wednesday night along Coral Boulevard and Nassau Drive.

Fire officials say one room was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Crews were able to put the flames out rather quickly.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

