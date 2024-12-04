LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A family who lost their loved one after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Lauderdale Lakes in 2023 is continuing to plead with the public for answers.

7News spoke with the victim’s daughter, Mechelle Kelly, Wednesday afternoon.

“They just took him from us,” she said. “You can imagine someone taking your daddy from you?”

She said her father had flown in from the Bahamas over the August 2023 weekend to spend time with her as she was having a difficult time.

“The fact that he just came over because I was stressed out tells you the type of father that he is,” she said. “Literally came Friday, and he was supposed to leave Sunday morning to go back to the Bahamas. But somebody took him that Saturday morning.”

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 5., 80-year-old Brudienell Kelly was walking near a crosswalk in Lauderdale Lakes while the suspect, driving in a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu, was going westbound on West Oakland Park Boulevard as he approached Northwest 43rd Avenue.

Deputies said the driver then struck Kelly with the front of their vehicle, which caused Kelly to be launched.

The driver then fled the scene without rendering any aid to Kelly.

Once Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews arrived at the scene, they located Kelly, and he was transported to the hospital, where he was then pronounced deceased.

His daughter now begs the culprit to come forward.

“You took a good daddy. A great daddy and a good man,” said Mechelle. “He was a good man to a lot of people. You took a good person. You took a great man. And you should be held accountable.”

During their investigation, detectives were able to find the driver’s Chevrolet that was damaged in a parking lot.

Although BSO said they have identified the car involved, the hit-and-run driver still remains on the loose. Detectives are now offering $10,000 to those with any information.

“He was so proud that he was dressing up to go to church,” said Mechelle. “Not knowing that this would be a reward picture.”

Now, Mechelle is begging the culprit to come forward.

Kelly was married for 62 years and has seven children, 19 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

