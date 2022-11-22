FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving mother is speaking out tonight after her young son was struck in a chain reaction crash.

The family of an 8-year-old boy is heartbroken and leaning on each other and their faith for strength as they move forward.

“He’s such a beautiful child, and he has a sweet, sweet, sweet heart,” said Daveshia Speid, boy’s aunt. “He always makes someone feel loved.”

His family spoke to 7News, Monday evening, outside of Broward Health Medical Center.

“I just want justice for my son, you know, because my son don’t deserve this, you know, because he was on the sidewalk. These drivers just driving crazy,” said Shantoy Speid, boy’s mom.

“You can see there were several vehicles that were involved, including a postal worker’s truck right there,” said Ralph Rayburn, 7Skyforce.

Fort Lauderdale detectives said, on Wednesday, a driver ran a red light, which caused multiple cars to crash.

When that happened, authorities said one of those cars hit Rushawn Daley, who was on the sidewalk.

He’s currently on life support due to the collision.

This happened on Northwest 19th Street and 21st Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

Authorities have not released information on which car caused the violent crash.

“I know Rushawn is happy because he’s at a safe place now, but we really need justice for the baby,” said Speid. “He was just a baby. I love Rushawn so bad.”

The little boy had recently turned 8 years old and had moved here from Jamaica, a few months ago.

“That little boy did not deserve to die. He had so much more life to live, but honestly, the life that he did live was so blessed and full of love,” said Janelys Gonzalez, family friend.

The family has created a GoFundMe. If you would like to donate, click here.

The incident remains as an active investigation.

