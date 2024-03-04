FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family in Fort Lauderdale was burned out of their home.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a house fire in the area of Northwest 15th Court and 23rd Avenue, Saturday night.

It was a scary situation for the first responders. When when they arrived, firefighters were told that children who lived there were missing.

Fortunately, they were all accounted for, but the home was destroyed.

An investigation into how the fire started is underway, as the American Red Cross helps the family of eight.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.