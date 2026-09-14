FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family of eight has been left without a place to call home after a fire ignited in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood over the weekend.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a house on fire along the 1100 block of Northwest 15th Street, near 12th Terrace, just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Firefighters arrived at the scene in about three minutes to find flames and heavy smoke billowing from one side of the single family home.

Speaking with 7News on Monday, family members said they tried to smother the fire but were unsuccessful.

“Boyfriend was in the kitchen, and by the time he came out and pushed the door open to the porch, the flames ignited in the room, and the whole backside of the house is completely burnt,” said Lakesha Gary.

Crews had to get on the roof of the residence to help get the fire under control. They were able to knock down the body of the fire in about 20 minutes.

A candle is believed to have sparked the fire.

The eight people who were inside the house were able to get out safely, but they have been left with nowhere to go and the extensive damage inside their home, has left them with nothing, no clothes and no personal items — just what they have on their back.

“We’re thankful to God that physically we’re all OK, but emotionally and mentally, to walk through our house and see everything completely destroyed is heartbreaking,” said Gary.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross have assisted the family by providing a hotel stay for the next two nights, but the family said they don’t know where they’re going to go from there.

The family impacted has set up a GoFundMe page. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

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