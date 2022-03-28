WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of an elderly woman who died after falling off a drawbridge have filed two lawsuits.

Seventy-nine-year-old Carol Wright fell to her death in February while attempting to cross the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach.

Her family is suing the bridge tender and the company who manages the bridge.

The family’s attorney said bridge tenders are not being trained properly.

“The overwhelming complaint was lack of training, the lack of education, the lack of safety,” said the family’s attorney, Lance Ivey.

Ivey also said they want monetary damages and to enact change so this tragedy doesn’t happen to anyone else.

