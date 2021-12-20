POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Months after fierce flames forced them out of their Pompano Beach home, a family of seven are asking for the community’s help.

Charred pieces of wood and a hollowed out house along the 600 block of Northwest 19th Street are all that remains of the Williams residence.

It’s been extremely hard,” said family member Maya Williams.

“In shock. I don’t believe that it happened, because it’s like you just don’t have nothing,” said family member Molly Williams.

The fire destroyed the Williams’ home back in September. Now, just days before Christmas, they said they still have not been able to rebuild.

“We’ve all been working. I work 16 hours a day; my mother works two jobs,” said Maya. “We’re able-bodied people, but this is just something that’s too big to accomplish on our own.”

They said the house had been part of their family since the 1960s, and the blaze forced a lot of firsts on them.

“First Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s out of the house, and it gets to a point that now we have to find somewhere to go, and we don’t have nowhere to go,” said Molly.

Firefighters originally said the cause was electrical.

The American Red Cross stepped in to help the family at first.

“Those funds are depleted, and we’re just trying to play catch-up and trying to keep a stable roof over our head,” said Maya, “and keep our head held high and ask the community for help.”

Now they are hoping and praying for a Christmas miracle from the community so they can have a special holiday, in whatever form it may come.

“I have a grandchild here who is 8 years old, and it’s Christmastime for her, and I don’t have the money to buy her anything,” said Molly.

“We’re in a position where we just need help, and any help at all would be greatly appreciated,” said Maya.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

