A South Florida family is making room for new beginnings after living in a tight spot, thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

7News cameras on Saturday captured Amelia, unable to contain her excitement as she hopped and skipped through her family’s first home in Deerfield Beach.

What she felt was hard for this girl to put into words

“This is my room,” she said as she gave 7News a tour.

A new room that will be home to a lifetime of memories.

“My brothers are going to share a room, and I get to have my own room,” said Amelia.

The Payoute family received the keys to their first home, becoming one of Habitat for Humanity of Broward’s newest households to achieve the dream of home ownership.

The Payoutes, a family of five, are currently sharing one bedroom in a four-bedroom house with their in-laws, but even before they were given the keys to their new home, they’ve maintained a positive outlook.

When asked the first thing she is going to do when she moves into the house, Amelia replied, “Play!”

“Habitat’s mission has always been important, but in the last five to 10 years, it’s become critical because of the housing crisis,” said Lily Pardo with Habitat for Humanity of Broward.

Habitat Broward provides hardworking families the opportunity of home ownership through affordable or no-interest mortgages.

“It comes alive when you meet a family, because it’s no longer, ‘I’m simply building a house for someone,'” said Rev. Nic Merchant with the First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale.

Volunteers from First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale, along with the Payoutes, broke a sweat to make this all possible.

“From here on forward, you’re a part of their story, and it’s a reminder that this is how we were created to live, to join hands together as we seek to overcome life’s challenges, as we seek to celebrate life’s successes together,” said Merchant.

The Payoutes also received the support of the City of Deerfield Beach.

“To be able to team [up] with them to get attainable housing for people to live that American dream, it’s a wonderful situation,” said Deerfield Beach Mayor Bill Ganz. “We’re so proud of that, and we look to do more and more and more with Habitat for Humanity.”

The Payoutes’ new residence is the 21st home built by volunteers from First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale. They were here when it all started with Habitat Broward. They built the first Habitat house in Dania Beach.

“And now, well, here we are, 21, a dream come true and, as we say at First Presbyterian, Habitat’s in our DNA, and it ain’t going away,” said lead volunteer Kathy Craven.

Giving more opportunities for South Florida families to share in the happiness of home ownership.

WSVN is a longtime supporter and sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

305-634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity of Broward

954-396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org