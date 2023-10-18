FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family of five are displaced after their home went up in flames in Fort Lauderdale.

The blaze erupted around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, off Northwest 31st Avenue and Northwest 17th Street. Several fire crews were on the scene as they worked to control the fire.

According to fire officials, five people, including three children, were inside the house at the time of the fire. One woman needed assistance being removed from the home, while the other four people exited the blazing structure safely.

The female victim was transported to the hospital with some injuries. Despite being shaken up from the ordeal, all people that were inside the home are expected to be OK.

Neighbors said the family did not appear to have grabbed anything on the way out of the burning home, meaning all of their belongings may have gotten damaged due to the fire.

Video footage showed the awning of the house completely charred while the inside was gutted.

The family is unsure of what to do next, but firefighters said the American Red Cross has been informed of this incident.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.