FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family of five has been displace after their Fort Lauderdale home caught on fire.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, Thursday morning.

According to officials, a woman called 911 at around 10:30 a.m. to report that the home was on fire.

Once at the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. They were able to successfully put the fire out.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but the family’s dog, Genevieve, did not survive.

A daughter who lived at the home, told 7News that the family received calls from their neighbor who told them their house was on fire.

The home is now a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.