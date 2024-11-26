FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people and a python was rescued from a burning home in Fort Lauderdale.

It happened just after 5:00a.m.,Tuesday, along the 1500 block of 11th Street.

Firefighters said the fire started in the bedroom.

It took about 15 minutes to extinguish.

Crews were able to rescue four people and their pet python.

No one was hurt.

The Red Cross have been contacted to assist the displaced family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

