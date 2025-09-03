NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A home in North Lauderdale went up in flames.

The fire broke out along the 6500 block of Harbor Drive at around 4:00a.m. Wednesday morning.

Investigators said the fire started in a bedroom and then quickly spread, destroying the home.

“I smelled smoke, I’d seen fire, then we just tried to put it out, then my little brother he called the firefighters and after that we all ran out the backdoor, We had to get out of there, you know? That’s when the firefighters came” said a boy who was at the home when it caught fire.

The Red Cross is now helping the four people who lived at the home, including a child.

