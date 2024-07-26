FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a 3-year-old boy who lost his life at a Fort Lauderdale park during a drive-by shooting is holding a candlelight memorial.

Five days after the shooting occurred, no arrests have been made, as the family of Rylo Yancy continues to pray for answers while planning his funeral.

On Friday, Yancy’s aunt, Superior Hall, pleaded to the public to speak up.

“Y’all don’t know what we’re going through. Can y’all please say something? Somebody?” said Hall.

Through her tears, Hall begged for help finding the person or persons behind her nephew’s death.

“Y’all gotta say something. Somebody gotta say something,” she said.

Fort Lauderdale Police said Yancy was shot while he was going down a slide at a playground at Riverland Park, in the area of Southwest 27th Avenue and 10th Street, just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Hall said she brought her nephew to the party.

“I can’t even face my sister. I didn’t bring her baby back to her like I normally do,” she said.

Yancy’s murder has shaken the city of Fort Lauderdale, bringing city leaders, law enforcement and community leaders together Wednesday to support his family.

“This community endured a loss that words cannot adequately describe,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

FLPD Chief Bill Schultz was present and asked the community to come forward with information to help solve this and other shootings.

“We still need more information. We’re asking and pleading with our community to come forward,” he said.

Yancy’s family has advertised a $10,000 award for information leading to the arrest on advertising trucks to help spread the word.

Meanwhile, Yancy’s family and loved ones are still devastated by the loss and desperate for information.

“They don’t know what they done to us. We just want some justice so we can move on,” said Hall.

As police continue to search for a suspect, officers recovered two cars which, they said, were used in the shooting. Investigators released pictures of both Mercedes-Benz sedans, one black and one red.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the subjects involved, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous.

