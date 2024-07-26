FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a 3-year-old boy who lost his life at a Fort Lauderdale park during a drive-by shooting came together to hold a candlelight memorial, as police continue their search for the person or people responsible.

Friday night, hundreds of friends and family members gathered at Osswald Park in Fort Lauderdale to remember Rylo Yancy and to demand justice for a young life lost to gun violence.

“Y’all really took something from us. Y’all took — oh, my God, my heart never felt this way,” said Marica Johnson, Yancy’s great-grandmother.

Johnson and other family members spoke at the memorial following a silent march around the park with lighted candles.

“I know my God, he gonna get justice for my baby, Rylo” said Johnson. “He gonna get justice for my baby. Oh, yeah.”

Fort Lauderdale Police said Yancy was shot while he was going down a slide at a playground at Riverland Park, in the area of Southwest 27th Avenue and 10th Street, just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

“It could have been anybody, but it turned out to be my nephew, and I’m just very, very heartbroken,” said Nina, Yancy’s aunt. “And y’all who did that need to turn yourself in.”

A prayer circle was formed, with family and friends praying over Yancy’s mother, visibly overcome with emotions and barely able to stand up.

“We thank you, Father God, that you know all and see all, Father God,” said a woman as he led mourners in prayer.

Everybody present did everything they could to honor this special little boy’s memory.

“He loved Spider-Man,” said Johnson.

There was a sea of Spider-Man shirts as participants held each other closer, knowing his legacy will live on through his family.

“His name will never be forgotten, not through his family. Rylo lives in us,” said Johnson.

“Justice for baby Rylo,” said the crowd in attendance.

Five days after the shooting occurred, no arrests have been made, as Yancy’s loved ones continue to pray for answers while planning his funeral.

Hours before the march and memorial, Yancy’s aunt, Superior Hall, pleaded to the public to speak up.

“Y’all don’t know what we’re going through. Can y’all please say something? Somebody?” said Hall.

Through her tears, Hall begged for help finding the person or persons behind her nephew’s death.

“Y’all gotta say something. Somebody gotta say something,” she said.

Hall said she brought her nephew to the party.

“I can’t even face my sister. I didn’t bring her baby back to her like I normally do,” she said.

Yancy’s murder has shaken the city of Fort Lauderdale, bringing city leaders, law enforcement and community leaders together on Wednesday to support his family.

“This community endured a loss that words cannot adequately describe,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

FLPD Chief Bill Schultz was present and asked the community to come forward with information to help solve this and other shootings.

“We still need more information. We’re asking and pleading with our community to come forward,” he said.

Yancy’s family has advertised a $10,000 award for information leading to the arrest on advertising trucks to help spread the word.

Meanwhile, Yancy’s family and loved ones remain devastated by the loss and desperate for information.

“They don’t know what they done to us. We just want some justice so we can move on,” said Hall. “We’re so hurt, it hurts so bad. Can y’all please help us?”

As police continue to search for a suspect, officers recovered two cars which, they said, were used in the shooting. Investigators released pictures of both Mercedes-Benz sedans, one black and one red.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the subjects involved, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous.

