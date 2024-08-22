WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out in a single-family home in West Park displacing a family of three.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a house fire at the 3000 block of Southwest 32nd Court.

First responders arrived at the scene and saw smoke rising from the front of the single-family home with the family of three safely standing outside waiting for assistance, officers say.

A total of 30 firefighters were involved in the response and began to battle the flames and the smoke and conducted a thorough search of the home. The source of the fire was located in a bedroom and was quickly extinguished. The flames were contained to the bedroom.

According to officers, a preliminary investigation indicates that the fire may have been accidentally caused by one of the residents.

Despite firefighters bringing the fire under control rather quickly, the home sustained a significant amount of secondary smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross have been contacted to help the displaced family as they navigate the aftermath of this tragedy.

