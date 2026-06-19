LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A family of three was forced out by flames at a Lauderhill home.

According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue, the fire broke out inside an apartment unit at Northwest 21st Street and 43rd Terrace, Friday morning.

Crews were able to determine the cause of the fire was a pot left on the stove.

No one was hurt, but one person was checked out for possible smoke inhalation.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting the woman and two minors impacted by the fire.

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