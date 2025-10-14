DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out in a Davie home, leaving a hole in the roof of the home.

The blaze happened near Southwest 40th Street and 151st Avenue around 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

“The house is on fire, the attic is on fire,” said dispatch over Broadcastify.

7News cameras captured Davie Fire Rescue shooting water directly at the roof to get the blaze under control.

“Watching all the water pour through there, there was smoke coming out to the East,” said neighbor Mark Ford

The neighbors witnessed the flames, saying a father and his 17-year-old son live in the home.

“Everything he has is gone, it’s devastating,” said Ford. “He was in tears, he was just going crazy.”

Firefighters spent hours at the home, the building department declaring the home unsafe.

Footage shows the insides of the home scorched, the interior severely burnt and the garage door torn off.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but the owner has speculations.

“My neighbor had told me that he smelled smoke from upstairs by the air conditioner,” said Ford. “Personally, I think it might’ve been an electrical fire, but I can’t tell, he just had the air conditioning put in probably about a year ago.”

The three people in the home were able to get out safely, but the home was deemed unsafe.

The American Red Cross is offering support to the family.

The blaze has since been put out.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.