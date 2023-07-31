LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family on Monday pleaded with the public for answers after their loved one was shot and killed at a nightclub in Lauderdale Lakes.

On July 4, 29-year-old Travis Turner was celebrating with friends at the VYPZ nightclub, located on State Road 7 near Northwest 44th Street, when he was shot and killed.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, there was an altercation that broke out, which led to the shots being fired. Turner was struck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman who was also at the scene was injured but has since recovered.

Turner’s family said he had plans on being a father and dreams of starting a family. Now, they want whoever was responsible for his death to be found and arrested.

“I’m the youngest sibling, I just completed my studies in Jamaica; psychology with a minor in law,” Teffanie Turner said. “My brother had bought us tickets to come to my graduation and he had also bought me a dress. That dress that I should have worn to my graduation. I wore it to his funeral on Saturday.”

BSO is investigating this murder.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

