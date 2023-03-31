FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police believe a man found dead in the street was struck by and hit-and-run driver, and now his family is making a plea for help from the public with any information, as they remember their loved one.

“We just want justice for Jarvis,” said William McNair, the victim’s father. “He was a good kid.”

The family of 26-year-old Jarvis McNair held a small vigil Thursday night near the scene where his body was found early Sunday morning.

“He just was joyful,” said Latoya Harvard, the victim’s mother. “I anyone knows Jarvis, they know that he was just a happy outgoing person.”

McNair’s body was found on Broward Boulevard near Interstate 95.

His injuries, police said, were consistent with being struck by a car.

A passerby captured cell phone video early on in the investigation.

“Man got ranned over, they got it roped off,” said the author of the video.

Police aren’t sure how McNair ended up in the roadway prior to being hit, and it’s all part of their investigation at this point.

“He was a happy person, outgoing, changed 1,001 times his clothes, he loved people,” said Harvard.

His family, who misses him dearly, now, are hoping for answers.

“For someone to just do that to him, it’s unspeakable, it’s unthinkable, it hurts,” said Harvard.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

