TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of 29-year-old Keera Brabham mourned the loss of their loved one after a condominium fire claimed her life in Tamarac on Tuesday.

Emergency responders arrived at Versailles Gardens Condominium, located at 7900 S. Colony Circle, around 3:30 a.m. where they reported no other injuries, as the fire was contained to a single unit. According to officials, only Brabham was inside her apartment when the fire started.

Brabham was taken to the hospital but sadly succumbed to her injuries.

“She ran her own business, she cared about her clients, she cared a lot for her 4-year-old son. There’s nothing she wouldn’t do for him and that’s why she works so hard to provide for him,” said Stephanie Gladman, Brabham’s sister.

Her family gathered on Tuesday morning to mourn the loss of their loved one. Her family said she was a devoted mother and business owner.

“Keera was my daughter, she was a loving, kind person. Our heart goes out because I miss her, my soulmate,” said Curtis Brabham, the victim’s father. “She owned her own business, she had a beautiful son, and she was raising him the way a man should be raised.”

Brabham’s family said they saw her hours earlier and said that her car was missing. They also believe that the cause of the fire was suspicious.

Her young son, her family said, was with relatives when the fire broke out and still doesn’t know that he lost his mother.

“Bubbly, very outgoing, she loved her nieces and her nephews, and just overall, just a good person,” Gladman said.

Residents recalled the scene after firefighters evacuated families from the building.

Bryant Marti, a neighbor two doors down from the engulfed unit, witnessed the incident.

“It was just screaming and yelling. As soon as I walk out, I see smoke coming out of the window, cracks of the door,” said Marti. “I was just terrified, the banging, the screaming, the ‘Call 911’.”

“I was so worried,” said Myrlande Guerrier, who lives in another building and witnessed the fire. “I called my mom and my son to come and see.”

“I heard sirens driving past like, ‘Whoosh,'” said Myrlande’s son, Winder. “When we came outside, we saw smoke coming out of the other building. There were about 14 police cars and different kinds of fire trucks. We were wondering what was going on.

Winder added that Brabham was taken out on a stretcher when paramedics attempted to save her.

“They were kind like pumping her chest,” recalled Winder.

Moraima, who lives in the building where the flames broke out, said she was woken up at 3 a.m. to be evacuated. In Spanish, she said, “The firefighters got us all out of the building in a hurry saying there was a fire. Families were evacuated all the way through the morning and not allowed back inside until close to 11 in the morning.”

The aftermath revealed severe smoke damage inside the affected apartment, with investigators carefully examining the charred remnants for clues. Aerial views from 7Skyforce offered a perspective on the extent of the incident.

Although their assistance was not required, the Red Cross was present at the scene.

The cause of the fire is also under investigation, with the Broward Sheriff’s Office working to determine the circumstances surrounding this event.

Residents at the apartment complex have been unable to return because their apartments had smoke and water damage.

