MIAMI (WSVN) - Emotions ran high Thursday night and into a somber Friday morning as a family mourns the loss of a 4-year-old boy who drowned in a pool.

Family members, so distraught they packed their bags and left their Fort Lauderdale home, spoke to detectives about the tragic incident.

The call came in at 7 p.m., with paramedics arriving on the scene to attempt to save the boy’s life. He was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, where chest compressions and life-saving aid continued, but sadly, it was too late.

“My prayers are with the family,” said a woman, who did not want to be identified, on Thursday night. “It’s sad; it makes me want to cry. I don’t have no idea how it happened, but all I know is, it’s a sad situation.”

The community expressed their shock and heartbreak.

“My heart is breaking, you know, because nobody should be lose a child,” said Ms. Curry a neighbor in the area.

This sad situation serves as a reminder for the community to ensure safety precautions are in place for young children.

“If you have kids make sure you have a safety fence,” said Ms. Curry. “You know you have to be cautious of the little ones.”

Police have not said if there was a fence around the pool and it remains unclear if any charges will be filed.

