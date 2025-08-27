OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A devastated family is mourning the loss of a 14-year-old boy who, authorities said, was killed in a stabbing at a group home in Oakland Park.

Tiffany Simpson was seen embracing her oldest son, Anthony, outside of the home where her other son, 14-year-old Jordan Dowdy, was fatally stabbed, Monday afternoon.

Detectives believe 16-year-old Ruben Whitworth was responsible for the stabbing, which stemmed from a verbal and physical altercation with Dowdy, investigators said.

Both teens lived at the group home, located near the 5400 block of Northeast Third Avenue.

The group home is operated by ChildNet, an agency that was hired by the state. According to their website, they take care of vulnerable children.

Dowdy’s mother said he’d been living there since April and told her he had been having issues with Whitworth.

“Jordan asked him one day, ‘Ruben, would you like some mozzarella sticks?’ and he told [my son], ‘No, shut the ‘F’ up, or I’m going to stab you and kill you.’ Two weeks later, he ended up dead,” said Simpson.

Cellphone video from Monday showed first responders rushing to the home with a stretcher while deputies were seen taking another person into custody as neighbors looked on.

“They began rushing a kid out on a stretcher, who was covered in blood,” said area resident Akyra Gulley.

Biohazard crews have spent the past two days cleaning the house, which is now empty.

“Ruben and Jordan were really cool at one point, and Ruben, just something changed in him,” said Simpson.

Whitworth is accused of murder and is expected to appear before a judge in September.

