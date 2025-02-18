FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The mother and aunt of a 16-year-old girl who was shot and killed in Fort Lauderdale are speaking out on their unbearable pain.

“She only 16-years-old. My baby ain’t mess with nobody. Ya’ll had no right to shoot my baby,” said Sharday Heller, the victim’s mother.

Sharday said she feels the heaviness of losing her daughter at such a young age.

The victim, identified by family as Tanaejah Atterbury, was shot on the streets of Fort Lauderdale on Monday night after a fight broke out between two groups of people.

7News obtained video of the street fight showing punches flying and hairs being pulled as some people on the sidelines watch the fight and recorded on their cellphones. The video captured the moment someone fired the gun and everyone begins running for cover.

When the crowd cleared, the 16-year-old remained on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Atterbury was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center but on Tuesday, she succumbed to her injuries.

Her family said she was not wrapped up in that fight.

“It all started from a girl fight. They jumped in a girl fight. It didn’t have nothing to do with her. She just was an innocent bystander, just standing there,” said Shanell Heller, her aunt.

Her family said the teen was staying with her aunt when this happened.

“I want them to really know that they took somebody very special to us,” said Shanell.

“He took my daughter from me,” said Sharday.

The family want to remember the teen’s love of dancing, for school and dreams of wanting to break into the music industry.

“My baby was a loving girl,” said Sharday.

And they said they’ll miss her very much.

“Mommy’s sorry. Mommy should have protected you,” said Sharday through tears.

“I wish this would’ve never happened. I wish you would have just stayed home,” said Shanell.

Now, they want officers to find the person responsible for taking their loved one away.

“I just want justice for my baby,” said Sharday.

Fort Lauderdale Police detectives are searching for the shooter and don’t have anyone in custody.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

