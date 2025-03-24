DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - One of the family members living inside a mobile home in Davie is recounting the traumatic experience when her mobile home erupted in flames.

The home erupted in flames after a young family member plugged something in an outlet in a front bedroom and a pop was heard across the home.

Davie Police and Fire Rescue responded to the area near 6400 block of Southwest 132nd Terrace in Davie on Monday afternoon.

“I heard a pop go off. By the time I came out of my room, the whole rom was already on fire. It was like the flames were too big to put out. We just had to get everyone out of the house. It’s a lot to process right now,” said Alexandrea Vallejo.

Now, the Vallejo family of nine: two grandparents, their three daughters and their children said their family home of 14 years is destroyed.

One of the children, 10-year-old Isiah, was rushed to the hospital after suffering burn wounds on his arms and upper body.

“I thank God my kids are OK and everyone else got out safe,” said Vallejo.

The young boy was such in shock with what had occurred that surveillance cameras from a neighbor’s home captured him grabbing a water hose to try to put out the fire.

“And yet, he comes from around the corner with a garden hose,” said Vallejo. “He was just trying to do anything to put the fire out. He was trying to pour water on it and we had to push him out of the house.”

At one point, Isiah turned the water hose on himself.

But minutes later, the flames overwhelmed the home, leaving the interior of the home gutted, the wooden frame shredded and the furniture unrecognizable.

Isiah was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center. His condition remains unclear.

Vallejo, his aunt, said that through all of it, the only words Isiah said were “I’m sorry.”

The family said they were able to salvage a few things despite the strong flames.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames.

But now, the family said the three generations of people who lived here have nowhere to go and their next few days are uncertain.

Vallejo said some of the children will stay with neighbors.

“They don’t have anything now. I’m thankful for my son’s friends parents. For even putting it up. Thank God Isiah is still alive and I don’t know what we are gonna do now,” she said.

The state fire marshal and investigators will determine the cause of the flames.

The Red Cross is helping the nine people that lived inside the home.

The family created a GoFundMe to help them through this tough time. To donate, click here.

