Family makes plea after mother killed in hit and run in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pompano Beach family is begging the public to help them find the driver who killed their 73-year-old mother in a hit and run on New Year’s Eve.

Gracieous Gallumette was struck as she walked home from church on Dixie Highway on the afternoon of Jan. 31.

“I know it was an accident. I’m pretty much sure no one — it was unintentional, but please do that for me,” the victim’s son Jean Michel Gallumette said through sobs. “I ask that you just come forward.”

According to detectives, the driver fled the scene and didn’t stop to help Gallumette after hitting her.

Her daughter Girca remembers trying to call her.

“I didn’t get no response. I called her four times, and unusual, that’s not like my mom,” she said. “I felt like something was wrong.”

Gallumette was rushed to the hospital, but her injuries were too severe. She died three days later.

“For somebody to take her life away like that and left her out there in the cold, it was the worst thing ever,” Girca said through sobs.

Police are investigating the horrific hit and run along Dixie Highway, but they’re also asking for the public’s assistance.

“We did have a couple leads,” Broward Sheriff’s Office detective Shawn Strzalkowski said. “The leads have become stale.”

Police believe they are looking for a small Toyota or Nissan.

If you have any information regarding this hit and run, you’re urged to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

