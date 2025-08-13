FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Devastated family members have identified the two victims of a personal watercraft accident on the Intracoastal in Fort Lauderdale that claimed the life of a 13-year-old girl and sent her 16-year-old sister to the hospital.

Rachel Nisanov died when the personal watercraft she was on with her sister Aviva, hit a dock near Northeast 24th Court on Tuesday afternoon.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Aviva remains in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital, according to the family.

The family said the two sisters were enjoying the water during a vacation in South Florida when tragedy struck.

Neighbors quickly knew something horrible had occurred when they saw paramedics arriving to the dock.

“I saw one of the girls being taken in a stretcher. I didn’t know it was a young girl at the time, but my heart still broke,” said area resident Renée Beninate.

At the hospital Tuesday night, 7News cameras captured family members and others who arrived to comfort the girls’ parents and monitor Aviva’s condition.

“It’s just really upsetting to hear. My heart and prayers go out to their family members right now,” said Beninate. “So many people love spending time on the water, and I’m sure they were having a great day before, and to just hear about this, in the end of summer, is just really heartbreaking.”

Nisanov’s body has been moved to New York for a funeral that is scheduled to be held Wednesday night. She will then be flown to Israel on Thursday to be buried.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.