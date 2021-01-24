Family identifies woman killed in fiery Lighthouse Point crash

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving family has identified one of two people who were killed in a fiery crash in Lighthouse Point.

Dana Raymond’s mother identified her as one of the victims in Saturday morning’s crash along North Federal Highway, near Northeast 49th Street.

Raymond’s mother said she is shocked by her daughter’s sudden death.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

