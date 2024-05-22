LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of the 16-year-old boy killed in a Lauderdale Lakes shooting is mourning the loss of their loved one.

Family members identified the deceased teen as Amari Dreakford via a GoFundMe account.

Authorities said the shooting took place on Monday night near the 4000 block of Northwest 30th Terrace, taking the life of Dreakford and injuring another teen.

“The first victim is, after he got shot, he went down immediately. The second victim, he was shot, and then he ran off quick,” said a man.

Ring camera video shows a young man pacing in the patio area, moments before the gunfire erupted a few feet away. His face is blurred because it is unclear what role he played, if any, in this shooting.

Following the gunshots, neighbors rushed to call 911 and to help the wounded victims.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 8:30 p.m.

“One Black male, three shots: face, one chest, one leg,” a dispatcher said.

Detectives are still searching for the shooter.

Now, neighbors are left dealing with the image of the deceased teen in his last moments as he lay on the driveway.

“It could’ve been my grandson, it could’ve been my son. You know, it’s hard to see these young men around here getting killed over nothing, and you really don’t know what the situation is,” said a woman.

The family has created a GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses. To donate, click here.

