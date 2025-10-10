LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A frightened family is sharing their pain after an 8-year-old girl was struck by a bullet during a drive-by shooting in Lauderhill.

The young girl is back home after being hospitalized following the incident in the area of Northwest 18th Court and 35th Way, just before 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

The family, who have been left so shaken by the ordeal they didn’t want to be identified, spoke with 7News about the shooting.

“It’s no value to life for them, they don’t care nothing about life,” the girl’s mother said.

The mother said the bullet pierced a window of the family’s home, striking the child, who was sitting on a couch inside.

“So I was calling my dad for him to bring me some stuff on a field trip and that’s when I thought somebody threw something at my leg ’cause I had vibrated and that’s when my mom had came out the room and she was like, ‘I’ve been shot,'” said the young girl.

The girl’s mother showed where the bullet went after piercing the window, ripping straight through the arm of a chair.

“It traveled through the window and then it hit the arm of the chair, so it tore through the arm of the chair and I could see the cushion from the chair, that’s how I know something was wrong,” said the mother.

The girl’s mother believes the shooting is likely the result of some kind of neighborhood dispute.

Willie, a neighbor who was in his carport across the street, dove to the ground when he first heard the gunshots.

“When I heard ‘pow,’ this is what I did,” he said as he demonstrated how he crawled away and lay flat on his stomach in order to shield himself.

Willie said he was also unsettled by someone trying to hurt this family.

“They’re good neighbors, those are good kids,” said Willie.

The little girl and her family now live in fear of what else could happen at their home as police try to determine who was responsible.

“My kids, not sleeping at all,” said the mother.

When asked how she could explain what happened and why to her children, she said “you really can’t explain why, you just have to tell them to stay prayed up, keep your eyes open, pick your friends wisely and try to do better.”

She also said her daughter has been very strong during all of this, not crying at any point and looking forward to everything returning to normal.

The little girl is expected to be OK and will be returning to school next week.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

