Family, friends of woman killed in Coral Springs protest suspect’s possible release

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a woman who, police said, was killed in Coral Springs after a night out with friends took to the streets to declare their opposition to her accused killer’s possible release on bond.

7News cameras captured family and friends of Daniela Tabares marching down a parking lot in Coral Springs as they chanted and held up signs, Wednesday afternoon.

“Justicia, justicia!” demonstrators chanted while holding a large white banner with Tabares’ face and the hashtags #JusticeForDaniela and #NoBailForMurderers.

Loved ones said they have been suffering for three months.

“Going through her house and, again, seeing just a little box with her ashes is heartbreaking,” said Carolina Miller, a friend of the victim.

According to Coral Springs Police, Tabares, 21, was found dead in her car on Nov. 23 after a night out with friends.

Detectives said the car was parked in the driveway of 51-year-old Yvonne Serrano, an acquaintance of the victim, along the 1600 block of Northwest 100th Drive.

Surveillance video captured Serrano next to Tabares at World of Beer in Coconut Creek. Investigators said the victim offered to take Serrano home, and they left the restaurant.

At some point, police said, Serrano shot and killed Tabares.

Serrano is expected to ask to be released from jail on bond, but the victim’s loved ones said they plan to fight.

“It’s very hard to process that. To think about that makes me nauseous,” said Fernanda Mora, a friend of Tabares.

“I cannot describe: anger, frustration, lots of things,” said Isabel Tabares, the victim’s mother, through a translator.

Serrano’s attorneys have filed a motion arguing she should receive bond because she has family and community ties in the area, and she has no prior criminal history.

The hearing to decide whether she will be released is set for March 4.

