HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Family and friends came together for a walk to remember a local father and to raise awareness for his rare cancer.

The community gathered at T.Y. Park in Hollywood in honor of Jonathan Garcia, a father and coach who died at age 33 from EHE Sarcoma, an aggressive and rare form of cancer.

Garcia fought for 10 years but unfortunately succumbed to the disease.

His family walked around the park to keep his memory alive and to bring others into the fight.

“A lot of people didn’t know he was diagnosed with cancer and that he fought 10 years with this disease and his strength and his smile he had all the way to the end. I need to go ahead and still encourage his kids to still believe in that type of happiness and strength,” said Justine Hasting, the victim’s sister.

The Garcia family hopes their loved one’s story starts conversations and fuels more research.

