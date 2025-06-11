LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Months after an argument over loud music turned deadly, a South Florida family is taking legal action against the apartment complex where the shooting occurred.

The family of 72-year-old Hureleyon McLean on Wednesday held a news conference where they claimed Somerset at Lauderdale Lakes Condominium Association, Inc. did nothing to protect him.

“We are here because Somerset Condos failed to protect their residents, they failed to step up for the McLean family,” said Adam Finkel, the family’s attorney.

It was Thanksgiving Day 2024 when, Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said, Hureleyon got into an argument with a neighbor inside the apartment complex and was shot.

Deputies rushed to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

“My dad should be here with us today,” said Sean McLean, the victim’s son.

Detectives said the man accused of shooting Hureleyon is claiming self-defense.

This has led the family to sue the property complex as they grieve the loss of their beloved family member.

“My dad was a devoted husband to his wife. He was devoted to his children, his family,” said Sean.

Now, the family wants the property and the shooter to be held accountable.

“He took the life of a 72-year-old grandfather,” said Sean.

BSO said the incident remains under investigation.

7News has reached out to the apartment complex for comment, but has not heard back.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.