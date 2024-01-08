TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A family’s worst fear could possibly be confirmed after officials retrieved a car from a Tamarac canal on Monday morning.

The family has been waiting for officials to confirm whether or not the body officials recovered from the scene is 28-year-old Rondell Edwards.

Coral Springs Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the downed vehicle Monday afternoon in the area of North University Drive and Southgate Boulevard.

Police said the man went missing on Sunday night. According to Edwards’ fiancee, his phone was pinned to the Tamarac neighborhood where the car was found.

Edwards is said to be a maintenance man at a development across the street where the canal is. Residents in the area, who were worried for the man’s wellbeing, said he is a kind man and always helped them with groceries or with any help they needed at their homes.

“Basically, we’ve just been watching to see what the car looked like. Is it a person that we know that worked for our development? He is 28-years-old. He was reported missing, he didn’t show up, His fiancee saw that he wasn’t home and wondered what happened and went to the police immediately.” said Patricia Boorom who lives nearby.

According to people at the scene, Edwards is a father of three small children. However, police have yet to confirm the identity of the man that was pulled out the car.

The victims’ family and friends were seen sobbing at the scene as crews pulled the gold Toyota Highlander out of the canal on Monday afternoon. His fiancee posted missing flyers across social media, saying that it is not like Edwards to be missing as he was always home at night.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has launched a homicide investigation after the body was found inside the submerged vehicle.

It is unclear how the car ended up in the water or how long the body was inside.

Officials say they are hoping someone who has any information reaches out.

