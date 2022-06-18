LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderdale Lakes family was able to escape safely from their home after it caught fire, leading crews to come to their pet’s rescue.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the house fire in the area of Northwest 21st Street and 37th Avenue, just after 9 p.m., Friday.

Responding crews arrived to find the residence filled with smoke.

Officials believe the blaze may have started with an unattended candle.

It took about five minutes for crews to put out the flames.

Firefighters were also to save Cocoa, the family’s dog, from an upstairs bedroom.

First responders gave oxygen to the Yorkshire terrier, and the canine was later reunited with family members. The dog is expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

