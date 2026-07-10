MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family was able to escape their home safely after it erupted in flames.

Margate Fire Rescue crews responded to the home in the 600 block of Southwest 50th Terrace on Friday afternoon.

Flames and heavy smoke billowed from the single-family home as crews arrived.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.

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