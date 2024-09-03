HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A family escaped their Hallandale Beach home moments before the ceiling collapsed.

The incident happened Monday overnight in the 900 block of Northeast Second Street.

The woman living inside said she got home from work and knew something wasn’t right. She then rushed to get her six children out of the house.

“I got home from work. I went to work at 5 p.m., I got home at 2:30 this morning. Sat outside, I started hearing the beam cracking. About 5:45 a.m., I got my kids out and it came down right behind us,” said Tykana Bryant.

Thanks to her motherly instincts, no one was hurt.

“I literally just started calling them out one by one and made sure nothing fell on them, and literally, just mother’s instincts,” she said. “Had to get my babies out.”

Bryant said she has lived at the rental home for five years and has an open complaint against the landlord over issues in the past regarding termites, roaches, and the building’s upkeep overall.

Their home flooded back in June and they were also dealing with mold, but she said this was the final straw.

Bryant said her landlord has done nothing to fix those problems.

“There’s black mold, there’s all types of stuff going on here,” she said. “Landlord’s not fixing anything. Just wants his rent money. That’s it. ‘Give me my rent money.’ This is what I’ve been dealing with.”

She’s not sure what’s next as all of their belongings are in the home and the building was deemed unsafe to re-enter.

“I have to find somewhere for my kids to stay,” she said. “We don’t have anywhere to go. This is our home. This is all we know for five years.”

The Red Cross was on site Tuesday and offered Bryant and her family assistance.

The building manager and city officials are aware of what happened.

7News has reached out to the landlord.

Bryant has set up a Gofundme page. If you’d like to assist them, click here.

