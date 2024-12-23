MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The State Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire in Miramar that ended with two dogs dead.

The blaze occurred at approximately 1 p.m. on the 3700 block of W. Daffodil Ln, Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce captured images of thick black smoke rising to the air from shattered windows.

A neighbor said the flames moved quickly.

“And I saw that there were flames coming from the bottom of the house and then quickly going up to the top floor,” said Brigette Toulon, a neighbor. “Bunch of smoke billowing out. Dark, thick, and just looking very nasty.”

The family inside the home managed to evacuate, however the family was unable to save two of their family dogs.

No additional homes or structures were involved with the fire.

“As unfortunate as the animals passing is, I’m very happy that the people did not pass either,” said Toulon. “Two days before Christmas is horrible, to have such an event to happen. Let alone, this kind of event in general.”

The Red Cross has been engaged for assistance for the family.

No additional injuries were reported, and the fire has since been extinguished.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

