A family escaped their Hallandale Beach home moments before the ceiling collapsed.

It happened overnight in the 900 block of Northeast 2nd Street.

The woman living inside says she got home from work and knew something wasn’t right. She then rushed to get her six children out of the house.

“I got home from work. I went to work at 5 p.m., I got home at 2:30 this morning. Sat outside, I started hearing the beam cracking. About 5:45 a.m., I got my kids out and it came down right behind us,” said Tykana Bryant.

Tykana Bryant says she has an open complaint against the landlord over issues in the past regarding the building’s upkeep.

She’s not sure what’s next as all of their belongings are in the home and the building was deemed unsafe to re-enter.

No one was hurt.

The building manager and city officials are aware of what happened.

