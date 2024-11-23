FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An apartment fire in Fort Lauderdale left a family mourning the loss of their beloved pet and burned out of their home.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Northwest 11th Avenue and Eighth Street, just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The occupants arrived home to see heavy smoke pouring out of the unit.

Firefighters went inside the apartment to get the fire under control.

Crews found the family dog in a crate inside the apartment. Despite aggressive CPR efforts, the dog did not survive.

The fire was contained and extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.